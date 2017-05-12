Cellino wants to break up with Barnes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Folks at the Cellino & Barnes aren’t answering questions about a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Ross Cellino to dissolve the firm. The court papers are sealed, but the 300-employee personal injury law firm famous for ubiquitous billboard, radio and TV advertising, acknowledged the action in a one-page statement released Thursday. “In response to recent legal action and ...