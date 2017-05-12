Court of Appeals – Sandoval Ruling: People v. Jackson

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Sandoval Ruling Preservation of Objection – Waiver of Sidebar People v. Jackson No. 22 Judge Rivera Background: The defendant appealed his conviction arguing that the trial court issued an erroneous Sandoval ruling and denied his right to be present at a sidebar conference during jury selection. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the defendant’s challenges ...