Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Askins

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Askins

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Failure to Accept Responsibility – Violation of Parole People v. Askins KA 15-01529 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining him to be a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo