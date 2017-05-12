Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Askins

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Failure to Accept Responsibility – Violation of Parole People v. Askins KA 15-01529 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining him to be a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held ...