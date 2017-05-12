Judge concerned over Giuliani’s work in Iran sanctions case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK — A judge presiding over a criminal case against a wealthy Turkish businessman said Thursday he's not sure ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani can work for the defendant while his law firm represents Turkey in other matters. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan asked prosecutors and a defense lawyer to submit additional information ...