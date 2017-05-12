Lis Pendens for May 4, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

LIS PENDENS A notice of warning to potential purchasers of property that the title to the property has a lien pending. The purchaser is bound by any decrees of judgements resulting from the litigation CHRISTIANA TRUST v CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION v ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION MB FINANCIAL BANK NA v EASTMAN, KIMBERLY B MIDFIRST ...