Manufacturers to begin driverless car tests on New York

By: The Associated Press May 12, 2017 0

New York car manufacturers can now apply to test driverless cars on public highways. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the state will begin accepting applications from companies looking to test or demonstrate autonomous vehicle technology as part of a year-long pilot program authorized by lawmakers this year. The vehicles will have to comply with state and ...

