Mortgages filed May 4, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 4, 2017 (67) BROCKPORT WILLIAMS, MOLLY A Property Address: 221 WEST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1217 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $65,125.00 JR&R II LLC Property Address: 4828 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2459 Lender: MINNWEST BANK Amount: $1,650,000.00 CHURCHVILLE YONOVICH, ELIZABETH A & YONOVICH, LYLE K Property Address: 5662 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9537 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $109,500.00 FAIRPORT POWERS, PATRICIA DECKER Property Address: 434 HIGH ...

