Police: Immigration debate might chill crime reporting

By: The Washington Post LINDSEY BEVER May 12, 2017 0

Police departments from California to New Jersey have reported a decrease in crime reporting in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods, which some local law enforcement officials believe could be related to the nation's impassioned immigration debate. Law enforcement officials say the debate might be affecting their relationship with minority communities, and they are especially concerned that undocumented immigrants ...

