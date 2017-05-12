Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Title VII: Christiansen v. Omnicom Group, Inc.

Second Circuit – Title VII: Christiansen v. Omnicom Group, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Title VII Gender Stereotyping Claim Christiansen v. Omnicom Group, Inc. 16-748 Judges Katzmann, Livingston, and Brodie Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against his employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act alleging that he was subjected to various forms of workplace discrimination due to his failure to conform to gender ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo