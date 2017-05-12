Second Circuit – Title VII: Christiansen v. Omnicom Group, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Title VII Gender Stereotyping Claim Christiansen v. Omnicom Group, Inc. 16-748 Judges Katzmann, Livingston, and Brodie Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against his employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act alleging that he was subjected to various forms of workplace discrimination due to his failure to conform to gender ...