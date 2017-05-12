Don't Miss
Home / Law / State Bar Association issues new social media guidelines

State Bar Association issues new social media guidelines

Third edition covers advisory opinions from past two years

By: Bennett Loudon May 12, 2017 0

The Commercial and Federal Litigation Section of the New York State Bar Association has updated its social media ethics guidelines for lawyers. The original version of the guidelines was issued in 2014 and last updated in 2015. The 47-page document covers attorney competence in social media, furnishing legal advice through social media, using evidence from social media, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo