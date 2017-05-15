Bivona Center leader to get Judith Kaye Award

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mary Whittier, executive director of the Bivona Children Advocacy Center, is this year’s recipient of the Chief Judge Judith S. Kaye Award from the Young Lawyers Section of the Monroe County Bar Association. Whittier will be honored Wednesday at the ninth annual silent auction to benefit Rochester Teen Court, which will be held from 6 to ...