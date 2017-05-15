Don't Miss
Home / Law / Bivona Center leader to get Judith Kaye Award

Bivona Center leader to get Judith Kaye Award

Center helps 2,000 abuse victims annually

By: Bennett Loudon May 15, 2017 0

Mary Whittier, executive director of the Bivona Children Advocacy Center, is this year’s recipient of the Chief Judge Judith S. Kaye Award from the Young Lawyers Section of the Monroe County Bar Association. Whittier will be honored Wednesday at the ninth annual silent auction to benefit Rochester Teen Court, which will be held from 6 to ...

