Commentary: Mandatory minimum sentences are cruel and ineffective. Sessions wants them back.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed the nation's 2,300 federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges in all but exceptional cases. Rescinding a 2013 policy that sought to avoid mandatory minimums for low-level, nonviolent drug offenders, Sessions wrote it was the "moral and just" thing to do. Sessions couldn't be more wrong. We served as ...