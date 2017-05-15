Don't Miss
Deeds filed May 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded May 5, 2017 (71) BRIGHTON TOWNSON, CYNTHIA to TOWNSON, GREGORY B Property Address: 218 CLOVERCREST BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11856 Page: 93 Tax Account: 137.15-2-74 Full Sale Price: $1 MEYERS, JENNIFER E to ANGLIN, BILLY C Property Address: 582 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11855 Page: 676 Tax Account: 150.13-2-21./2D Full Sale Price: $106,000 MCGUCKEN, SALLY N to ROMNEY, ADAM A et ano Property Address: ...

