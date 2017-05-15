IP Frontiers: Supreme Court gives patent holders discretion on infringement suit timing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

“Equity aids the vigilant, not those who slumber on their rights.” It is this legal maxim that is the driving force behind the equitable defense of laches. Laches is a defense that was developed by the courts of equity which would deny a plaintiff recovery from a lawsuit which was unreasonably delayed in its origin. Courts ...