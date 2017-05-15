Judge orders Uber not to use technology taken from Waymo

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Uber not to use technology that a key executive downloaded before he left Waymo, the autonomous car company that was spun off from Google. But he refused to order a halt to Uber's self-driving program, as requested by Waymo. Judge William Alsup in San Francisco says in the ...