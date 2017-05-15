Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed May 5, 2017

Mortgages filed May 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 5, 2017 (104) BRIGHTON LEVITT, NEAL R Property Address: 1390 CLOVER ST, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3319 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $125,000.00 BROCKPORT YANCHUNIS, DONALD M Property Address: 3618 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9347 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $147,200.00 CHURCHVILLE COON, BRENNAN D & LITTLEJOHN, KRISTIN J Property Address: 108 WHEATLAND CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9523 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $16,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER MONTCREIF-PROKOP, CHRISTINE B & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo