Sessions’ war on drugs has medical marijuana advocates worried

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — A little-noticed document issued by President Donald Trump has put advocates of medical marijuana on edge, raising questions about the long-term security of programs now authorized in 29 states and Washington, D.C, that have broad public backing. In a "signing statement" that accompanied Trump's signature on the bill passed this month to keep the ...