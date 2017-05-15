Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court won’t review decision on NC voting law

Supreme Court won’t review decision on NC voting law

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES May 15, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not review a decision that found North Carolina's 2013 voting law discriminated against African-American voters, the justices said Monday. A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit had found in 2016 that North Carolina legislators had acted "with almost surgical precision" to blunt the influence ...

