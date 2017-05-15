Supreme Court won’t review decision on NC voting law

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not review a decision that found North Carolina's 2013 voting law discriminated against African-American voters, the justices said Monday. A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit had found in 2016 that North Carolina legislators had acted "with almost surgical precision" to blunt the influence ...