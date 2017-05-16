Don't Miss
Deeds filed May 8, 2017

Deeds filed May 8, 2017

May 16, 2017

DEEDS Recorded May 8, 2017 (72) BRIGHTON SNYDER, BARRY L to MCMAHON, AMY C Property Address: 166 ORCHARD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11857 Page: 1 Tax Account: 137.15-1-54 Full Sale Price: $123,500 SHEA, ISABELLE A et ano to THOMAS, ISABELLE A et ano Property Address: 236 PARK CIRCLE ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11856 Page: 489 Tax Account: 148.14-4-45 Full Sale Price: $1 TUDHOPE, KELLY F et ano ...

