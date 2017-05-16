Don't Miss
Former Dunkirk mayor sentenced for fraud

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2017 0

The former mayor of Dunkirk, in Chautauqua County, was sentenced to six months of home confinement for using campaign contributions for personal spending. Richard L. Frey, 85, who was convicted of wire fraud must also pay restitution of $54,361.30 under the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.   Frey was the mayor of Dunkirk from ...

