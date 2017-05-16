Former Dunkirk mayor sentenced for fraud

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The former mayor of Dunkirk, in Chautauqua County, was sentenced to six months of home confinement for using campaign contributions for personal spending. Richard L. Frey, 85, who was convicted of wire fraud must also pay restitution of $54,361.30 under the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. Frey was the mayor of Dunkirk from ...