Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: PAR members learn about employment law

Paralegal Perspectives: PAR members learn about employment law

By: Bonnie Brooks May 16, 2017 0

The Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (“PAR”) has been in full swing of renewal season and we extend our appreciation to all members and the Board for their diligence in working through this year’s process. If you have not sent in your renewal and/or payment, please do so as soon as possible. On May 4, several ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo