Paralegal Perspectives: PAR members learn about employment law

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (“PAR”) has been in full swing of renewal season and we extend our appreciation to all members and the Board for their diligence in working through this year’s process. If you have not sent in your renewal and/or payment, please do so as soon as possible. On May 4, several ...