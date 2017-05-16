Don't Miss
Seven-figure award sought in federal suit

Defense recommendation due by May 30

By: Bennett Loudon May 16, 2017 0

The lawyer for a woman who won a federal lawsuit against a Rochester police officer in March is now asking for at least $1.1 million in compensatory and punitive damages. “Based on the law including case law, we contend that an award in 2017 dollars for compensatory damages in a solid seven figure amount, and an ...

