Travel ban awaits rulings

Courts weighing appeals regarding Trump’s immigration order

By: The Associated Press GENE JOHNSON May 16, 2017 0

SEATTLE — Does federal law give President Donald Trump broad legal authority to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations? That's the question before two federal appellate courts that have now heard arguments over Trump's revised travel ban and are being asked by Trump's opponents to use the president's own anti-Muslim campaign ...

