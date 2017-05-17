Appellate court overturns assault conviction

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A first-degree assault conviction has been dismissed and the indictment dismissed because the Fourth Department found that the prosecution didn’t sufficiently prove the case. Herbert Farley was convicted in Monroe County in January 2014 as an accessory in an incident where the victim was stabbed by Farley’s son, who had intervened during a fist fight between ...