Appellate court overturns assault conviction

Appellate court overturns assault conviction

Fight with homeless man ends in stabbing

By: Bennett Loudon May 17, 2017 0

A first-degree assault conviction has been dismissed and the indictment dismissed because the Fourth Department found that the prosecution didn’t sufficiently prove the case. Herbert Farley was convicted in Monroe County in January 2014 as an accessory in an incident where the victim was stabbed by Farley’s son, who had intervened during a fist fight between ...

