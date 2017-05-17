Don't Miss
Comey memo a legal problem for Trump

Comey memo a legal problem for Trump

By: The Washington Post MATT ZAPOTOSKY May 17, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Former FBI director James Comey's allegation that President Donald Trump pressed him to shut down the bureau's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn provides the strongest support yet for a criminal obstruction-of-justice case against Trump, legal analysts say, though even more evidence would probably be required to warrant action. Comey wrote in ...

