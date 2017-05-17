Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for May 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. BEAM, LEROY R 299 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCAL SERVICES Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD ESQ Amount: $21,341.10 BRIDGES, MILTON W 71 MARSHALL STREET, GASPORT, NY 14067 Favor: SMITH, JASMINE N Attorney: ZULEIKA ...

