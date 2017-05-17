Powers of Attorney for May 9, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

POWERS OF ATTORNEY An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. BARTMAN, MAE Appoints: LEPSCH, SHELLY B CAMHI, EMILY G Appoints: AROESTE, ALBERT DENT, JEANNE N Appoints: RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM, DEOGRACIAS, EDWARD C Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B GRZELAK, CHESTER M Appoints: GRZELAK, ERIC MICHAEL HALLAGAN, ...