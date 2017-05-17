Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for May 9, 2017

Powers of Attorney for May 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2017 0

POWERS OF ATTORNEY An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. BARTMAN, MAE Appoints: LEPSCH, SHELLY B CAMHI, EMILY G Appoints: AROESTE, ALBERT DENT, JEANNE N Appoints: RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM, DEOGRACIAS, EDWARD C Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B GRZELAK, CHESTER M Appoints: GRZELAK, ERIC MICHAEL HALLAGAN, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo