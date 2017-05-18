Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed May 10, 2017

Deeds filed May 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded May 10, 2017 (65) BRIGHTON THOMPSON, LISA M to KNAPP, TIMOTHY P Property Address: 36 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11858 Page: 146 Tax Account: 137.10-3-18 Full Sale Price: $210,000 MARSHALL, MIRIAM A to LESTER, MARY ANN et ano Property Address: 2066 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11857 Page: 652 Tax Account: 137.19-1-57 Full Sale Price: $169,900 ANTINORE, CAROL A et al to ZARCONE, CLAIRE ...

