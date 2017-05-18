Ex-NY Senate leader Dean Skelos seeks new trial on appeal

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal appeals court judges do not seem eager to embrace the arguments of lawyers seeking a new trial for former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son. A three-judge panel Thursday heard attorney Alexandra Shapiro argue on the elder Skelos's behalf that the convictions of Skelos and his son Adam ...