Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 10, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. CORNELL, RONALD 191 MEADOW FARMS NORTH, NORTH CHILI, NY 14514 Favor: MIDLAND MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $2,635.31 COVERT, TODD 45-1 MEADOW FARM NORTH, NORTH CHILI, NY 14514 Favor: MIDLAND MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo