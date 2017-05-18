Don't Miss
Mortgages filed May 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 10, 2017 (76) EAST ROCHESTER WEINER, CHARLES K & WEINER, KATHLEEN A Property Address: 307 W ELM ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2226 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $45,000.00 FAIRPORT LEUNIG, KATHLEEN E & LEUNIG, MARK W Property Address: 20 HALSTEAD RISE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9568 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $180,800.00 STILES, JANICE M & STILES, MARTIN R Property Address: 51 EAGLESFIELD WAY, FAIRPORT, NY ...

