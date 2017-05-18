Suspect in shooting says he’s the attorney, not the accused

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a sheriff's deputy outside a South Florida nightclub told a judge during a first appearance hearing that he is his lawyer and not the suspect. During the Wednesday hearing, 24-year-old Demetrius Vidale told Broward County Judge Kenneth Gottlieb that his "client" has been assaulted, kidnapped ...