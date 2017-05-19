Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 791.0—Kelli Helmer v NYS Office of Children And Family Services - Pro Se - Joseph T Jarzembek - Patrick A Woods 792.0—People v Andrew B Womack - Gary Muldoon - V Christopher Eaggleston 793.0—People v Thomas R Oswold - Robert A Tucker - R Michael Tantillo 794.0—People v Phillip M Fraisar - ...

