Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Cook

Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Cook

May 19, 2017

New York State Court of Appeals Sex Offender Registration Act Single Risk Assessment Instrument – Multiple Sentencing Courts People v. Cook No. 30 Judge Garcia Background: At issue is whether sentencing courts in two different counties may each render Sex Offender Registration Act risk level determinations based upon a single set of “current offenses” forming the basis of a Risk Assessment ...

