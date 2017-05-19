Don't Miss
Emily Cohen | Harter Secrest & Emery

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, a full-service business law firm with offices throughout New York, announced that Emily R. L. Cohen has joined the firm as an Associate in the Private Equity and Venture Capital practice group. Cohen has experience working with corporate clients on a variety of financing transactions, in connection with mergers and ...

