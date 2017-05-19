Emily Cohen | Harter Secrest & Emery

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, a full-service business law firm with offices throughout New York, announced that Emily R. L. Cohen has joined the firm as an Associate in the Private Equity and Venture Capital practice group. Cohen has experience working with corporate clients on a variety of financing transactions, in connection with mergers and ...