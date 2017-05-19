Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS May 19, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers online ended his political career and led to an investigation that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges in connection with his online communications with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner pleaded guilty to a charge of transmitting sexual material to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo