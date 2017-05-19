Hans Lindenhovius | DiMarco Constructors

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

DiMarco Constructors announced that Hans Lindenhovius has joined its Rochester office as project superintendent. Lindenhovius will be responsible for all aspects of commercial projects from the pre-construction phase through project closeout and warranty. In addition, he will plan, coordinate and supervise all on-site activities. Lindenhovius has more than 25 years of experience in progressive commercial ...