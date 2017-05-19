Hans Lindenhovius | DiMarco Constructors

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2017 0

DiMarco Constructors announced that Hans Lindenhovius has joined its Rochester office as project superintendent. Lindenhovius will be responsible for all aspects of commercial projects from the pre-construction phase through project closeout and warranty. In addition, he will plan, coordinate and supervise all on-site activities. Lindenhovius has more than 25 years of experience in progressive commercial ...

