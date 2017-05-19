Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Jon Spike | driven HR

Jon Spike | driven HR

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2017

Driven HR, a USA Payroll Company, has hired Jon Spike as HR Support Services Manager. With more than 20 years’ experience in human resources, Jon’s expertise includes regulatory compliance, training and development, and employee relations. In addition he provides coaching in the areas of leadership, customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills to individuals at all ...

