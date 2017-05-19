Don't Miss
Home / Law / Law firms are setting up cyber specialities as attacks grow

Law firms are setting up cyber specialities as attacks grow

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires PEPPER VAN TASSELL and GINA GALLUCCI-WHITE May 19, 2017 0

Data breaches might look like fodder for headline news or primetime television, but lawyers warn that the legal drama that can unfold following an errant keystroke is real and increasingly common. “Some of these attacks are so sophisticated, and every time the breach is blocked there seems to be another entryway,” said Edward P. Hourihan Jr., ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo