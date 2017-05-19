Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed May 11, 2017

Mortgages filed May 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 11, 2017 (57) BRIGHTON BAYS, DARMAN S & BAYS, MONICA A Property Address: 232 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3344 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $1,143.92 BROCKPORT MCCRACKEN, KELLY H & MCCRACKEN, PAUL G Property Address: 701 WHITE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9666 Lender: USA/DEPT OF AGRICULTURE Amount: $63,000.00 FAIRPORT HOWATT, NANCY J & HOWATT, STEPHEN P Property Address: 27 LAMBETH LOOP, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9742 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

