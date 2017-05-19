Private attorney needed to navigate investigation, Trump’s ex-lawyer says

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A longtime private attorney for President Donald Trump said he has advised the White House that Trump should hire a "tough Washington lawyer" to help navigate an increasingly complex legal strategy in response to the special counsel investigation of alleged ties between the presidential campaign and Russia. "He needs a good lawyer, someone who is strong, ...