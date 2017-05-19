Don't Miss
Home / News / Private attorney needed to navigate investigation, Trump’s ex-lawyer says

Private attorney needed to navigate investigation, Trump’s ex-lawyer says

Conversations with White House counsel are not considered “privileged,” unlike what Trump experienced as a corporate executive working with hired legal counsel.

By: The Washington Post Michael Kranish May 19, 2017 0

A longtime private attorney for President Donald Trump said he has advised the White House that Trump should hire a "tough Washington lawyer" to help navigate an increasingly complex legal strategy in response to the special counsel investigation of alleged ties between the presidential campaign and Russia. "He needs a good lawyer, someone who is strong, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo