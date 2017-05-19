Don't Miss
Pro se defendant gets charges dismissed on Fourth Amendment grounds

Pro se defendant gets charges dismissed on Fourth Amendment grounds

By: Bennett Loudon May 19, 2017

Monroe County Court Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio has upheld the decision of a town justice who dismissed charges against a man on Fourth Amendment grounds. In March 2016, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies entered the Chili home of Michael B. Rech and arrested him for refusing to hand over his child in response to a state Supreme ...

