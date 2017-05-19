Proposed Rochester budget up 1.3 percent

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren today unveiled her annual operating budget for the City of Rochester, which will lower the tax bill for the average city homeowner lowered by $63.89 under Warren’s spending plan, a net decrease of $34.91. The proposed 2017-18 budget does not raise the existing tax levy and complies with the New York state ...