Prosecutors are pushing back against Sessions order to pursue most severe penalties

By: The Washington Post Lindsey Bever May 19, 2017 0

A week after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told federal prosecutors to "charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense" and follow mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines, a bipartisan group of prosecutors at the state and local level is expressing concern. Thirty current and former state and local prosecutors have signed an open letter, which was ...

