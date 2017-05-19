Don't Miss
Virginia officer fired for racial bias after stopping the chief’s brother is hired back

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner May 19, 2017 0

A black man turns from a police officer and puts a cigarette in his pocket. The officers stops him, handcuffs him, questions him about illegal drugs and outstanding warrants. It's the kind of interaction that happens every day. But in Alexandria, Virginia, two years ago, the black man Officer Brandon Smith stopped was so insulted that ...

