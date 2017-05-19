Workplace Issues: Religious harassment case revived by 2nd Circuit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

This case involves allegations by the plaintiff that she was subjected to a hostile work environment because of her religion and national origin. The trial court granted summary judgment, but the Court of Appeals sent this case to the jury. The case is Ahmed v. Astoria Bank, a summary order decided on May 9 (No. ...