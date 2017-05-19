Don't Miss
Home / Around Town / YLS celebrates success of teen court, raises funds via auction

YLS celebrates success of teen court, raises funds via auction

By: Nora A. Jones May 19, 2017 0

The Arbor Loft at 17 Pitkin St. was a new venue for the MCBA Young Lawyers Section Silent Auction, but it featured many of the familiar auction packages such as golf outings, dog grooming, restaurant and shopping cards, and museum packages. A last-minute auction addition — a large framed, signed photo of Mickey Mantle — was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo