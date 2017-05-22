Don't Miss
Home / News / Assembly minority backs acceleration of upstate Uber, Lyft

Assembly minority backs acceleration of upstate Uber, Lyft

By: The Associated Press May 22, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Assembly minority leader is urging the body to accelerate authorization of ride-hailing services in upstate communities. Republican Brian Kolb says he hopes the Assembly will quickly consider legislation that will permit ride-hailing apps to begin services north of New York City in time for the busy July Fourth weekend. Lawmakers voted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo