Commentary: Food for the busy lawyer’s family

This has been a busy time at work. And when I get busy, I tend to triage items in the rest of my life. I prioritize work and spending time with my husband and 3-year-old daughter. But I put almost everything else on pause, including responding to emails from friends, exercising, doctor’s appointments, and refilling ...