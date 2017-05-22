Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed May 12, 2017

Deeds filed May 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded May 12, 2017 (68) BRIGHTON BAYS, MONICA A et ano to BAYS, DARMAN S et ano Property Address: 232 COBB TERRACE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11858 Page: 302 Tax Account: 136.12-2-5 Full Sale Price: $10.0000 LIEBERT, DAVID R et ano to FINE, HEIDI Property Address: 212 VALLEY ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11858 Page: 277 Tax Account: 137.11-4-18 Full Sale Price: $121,000 CHILI MAMBRETTI, CHARLES JAMES et ...

